Barclays and JPMorgan have contrasting postures on Jes Staley

JPMorgan didn’t pull any punches this week when it abruptly moved to distance itself from Jes Staley. Accusing him of repeated “acts of disloyalty” and “intentional and outrageous conduct” over his ties with deceased paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, the bank’s lawsuit seeks to clawback $80m of past pay.
Across the Atlantic, another former employer is proving more reserved. Barclays , which stood by Staley as its regulators probed whether he had mischaracterised his relationship with the sex offender, hasn’t updated its public position on its former CEO since he stepped down in November 2021, when it noted his “real commitment and skill” at running the bank. ..
