News

UK in talks with US and EU to limit green trade barriers

London is working ‘closely’ with the US to make sure its Inflation Reduction Act does not hurt British supply chains

BL Premium
09 March 2023 - 18:02 Todd Gillespie and Alix Steel

The British government is in talks with the US and EU to prevent potential trade barriers from harming its position in the green-energy race.

The UK — one of the world’s largest markets for offshore wind — is working “closely” with the US to make sure elements of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) do not hurt British supply chains, among other issues, minister for energy security and net zero Graham Stuart said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Houston. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.