The British government is in talks with the US and EU to prevent potential trade barriers from harming its position in the green-energy race.
The UK — one of the world’s largest markets for offshore wind — is working “closely” with the US to make sure elements of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) do not hurt British supply chains, among other issues, minister for energy security and net zero Graham Stuart said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Houston. ..
UK in talks with US and EU to limit green trade barriers
London is working ‘closely’ with the US to make sure its Inflation Reduction Act does not hurt British supply chains
