Lone Star State overtakes California and the Midwest in generating renewable energy
No electricity grid in the US has added more renewable power over the past decade than the Texas grid has. Back in 2012 both California and the Midwest generated more power from wind, solar and other renewables than the Lone Star State. But in 2022 Texas was the winner. The future of the state’s grid is a study in supply, demand and uncertainty.
One thing is certain: most of Texas’ renewable generation today is from wind. In 2022 wind projects in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT, the grid that covers most of the state) generated more than 107,000GW/h of electricity; solar generated 24,000, less than a quarter of what wind produced. But solar is growing rapidly, and generating most during the hottest months, when the grid is under the greatest strain to meet high demand. ..
Texas leads in harvesting wind for power
