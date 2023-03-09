Shell’s former CEO paid £9.7m amid record profits

CEO of new acquisition gets more than $36m that may be in breach of guidelines
Shell’s outgoing CEO Ben van Beurden was paid £9.7m in 2022, a jump of 53%, as the company made record profits from soaring fossil fuel prices.
The payout was the last for Van Beurden, who has handed the reins to Wael Sawan. The new CEO will have a base salary of £1.4m this year and a target bonus of 125% of that, according to Shell’s annual report. ..
