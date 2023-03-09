CEO of new acquisition gets more than $36m that may be in breach of guidelines
Lufthansa and its US and European peers deliberately aren’t adding more aircraft capacity; instead they are having ‘fun’ making money at customers’ expense
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
Prada sales jumped as the Italian fashion group benefited from a strong appetite for its brushed leather loafers and slingback pumps.
Net revenue in 2022 rose to €4.2bn, up 21% at constant exchange rates, the group said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts had expected revenue of €4.01bn. Demand in Europe was particularly strong. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax soared more than two-thirds...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Prada sales, earnings and share price soar
Prada sales jumped as the Italian fashion group benefited from a strong appetite for its brushed leather loafers and slingback pumps.
Net revenue in 2022 rose to €4.2bn, up 21% at constant exchange rates, the group said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts had expected revenue of €4.01bn. Demand in Europe was particularly strong. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax soared more than two-thirds...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.