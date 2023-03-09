CEO of new acquisition gets more than $36m that may be in breach of guidelines
BlackRock is starting two private equity funds targeting wealthy individuals in Europe, as the world’s largest asset manager seeks to tap rising appetite for alternatives among the rich.
The New York-based group expects to raise about €1bn or more for the new European Long-Term Investment Funds, Edwin N Conway, global head of BlackRock Alternatives, said in an interview. BlackRock previously raised about €1bn for two similar funds. ..
BlackRock lures European wealthy
World’s largest asset manager seeks to tap rising appetite for alternatives among the rich
