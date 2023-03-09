Proposed $842bn Pentagon-only request is the largest defence budget in the post-Vietnam era
US President Joe Biden unveiled a $6.9-trillion budget proposal on Thursday, a defiant opening salvo in high-stakes negotiations with congressional Republicans over the debt ceiling and government funding.
The proposal, certain to be rejected by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, showed little inclination for compromise, asking legislators to bolster the social safety net through a flurry of new taxes on the wealthy and corporations. ..
$6.9-trillion proposal
Biden budget seeks hefty new taxes on wealthy and corporations
The proposal aims to increase funding for government programmes and cut deficit by $3-trillion over 10 years
