News

$6.9-trillion proposal

Biden budget seeks hefty new taxes on wealthy and corporations

The proposal aims to increase funding for government programmes and cut deficit by $3-trillion over 10 years

BL Premium
09 March 2023 - 21:19 Justin Sink and Erik Wasson

US President Joe Biden unveiled a $6.9-trillion budget proposal on Thursday, a defiant opening salvo in high-stakes negotiations with congressional Republicans over the debt ceiling and government funding.

The proposal, certain to be rejected by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, showed little inclination for compromise, asking legislators to bolster the social safety net through a flurry of new taxes on the wealthy and corporations. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.