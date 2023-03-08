Lone Star State overtakes California and the Midwest in generating renewable energy
Lufthansa and its US and European peers deliberately aren’t adding more aircraft capacity; instead they are having ‘fun’ making money at customers’ expense
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
Four bankers, including the former boss of Gazprombank’s Swiss unit, have sought to demolish allegations that they neglected their duty to raise the alarm about financial transactions made by a cello-playing confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The chief of Gazprombank Schweiz, two senior executives at the bank and a client relationship manager are standing trial in Zurich charged with failing to carry out proper due diligence between 2014 and 2016 into Sergei Roldugin’s finances and connections...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Bankers deny neglect over Putin confidant’s accounts
Prosecution argues that officials of a Swiss bank failed to conduct proper due diligence on transactions made by a cellist who is a ‘close friend’ of the Russian president
Four bankers, including the former boss of Gazprombank’s Swiss unit, have sought to demolish allegations that they neglected their duty to raise the alarm about financial transactions made by a cello-playing confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The chief of Gazprombank Schweiz, two senior executives at the bank and a client relationship manager are standing trial in Zurich charged with failing to carry out proper due diligence between 2014 and 2016 into Sergei Roldugin’s finances and connections...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.