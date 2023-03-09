CEO of new acquisition gets more than $36m that may be in breach of guidelines
Lufthansa and its US and European peers deliberately aren’t adding more aircraft capacity; instead they are having ‘fun’ making money at customers’ expense
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
Argentina’s looming recession will be deeper than first expected as one of the worst droughts in recent memory ravages crucial farm exports.
GDP in South America’s second-largest economy, which desperately needs US dollars, will shrink 3% in 2023, worse than the previous forecast of a 1.5% contraction. That is according to new forecasts by Itau Unibanco Holding and Buenos Aires-based consulting firm EconViews...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Argentina’s worst drought in decades fuels recession
The country depends on agricultural export revenues to shore up hard-currency reserves
Argentina’s looming recession will be deeper than first expected as one of the worst droughts in recent memory ravages crucial farm exports.
GDP in South America’s second-largest economy, which desperately needs US dollars, will shrink 3% in 2023, worse than the previous forecast of a 1.5% contraction. That is according to new forecasts by Itau Unibanco Holding and Buenos Aires-based consulting firm EconViews...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.