In leafy Las Heras park near the Buenos Aires city centre, young mothers push prams in the late summer heat as locals sip maté in the shade. The scene would be typical of any middle-class neighbourhood in a Latin American capital but for one thing: the moms are all speaking Russian.
They have been arriving in Argentina in droves since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine just more than a year ago, many making the trip of more than 16,000km including layovers while heavily pregnant. Despite rolling economic crises and inflation near 100%, the country is providing a refuge from the war, a growing clampdown on dissent at home and the strict visa restrictions that have sprung up against Russians in other parts of the world. ..
Young Russian families flee to Argentina to escape war
Despite rolling economic crises the country also provides a refuge from a clampdown on dissent
