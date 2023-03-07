Wealthy Russians head to Zimbabwe for hunting safaris

Russians are booking game viewing and hunting safaris in Zimbabwe as sanctions limit their travel options
Increasing numbers of wealthy Russians are booking game viewing and hunting safaris in Zimbabwe as sanctions stemming from President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine limit their travel options.
Safari operators have seen a surge in business from outside its traditional markets, “especially from Russia”, Emmanuel Fundira, president of the Safari Operators Association of Zimbabwe, said in an interview. ..
