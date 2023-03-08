News

Renault in credit rating U-turn as Nissan stalls

French carmaker gets rating upgrade and outlook boost, but S&P Global Ratings cut Japanese group to junk

BL Premium
08 March 2023 - 18:10 Albertina Torsoli

The role of the squeaky wheel in Renault and Nissan’s alliance looks to be changing in a remarkable example of what a difference a year makes.

A year ago on March 8, Renault share price hit rock bottom in a rout triggered by the invasion of Ukraine. Fitch Ratings was sounding the alarm about the carmaker’s exposure to Russia, then it’s No 2 market after France. Within weeks, Renault made a costly exit...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.