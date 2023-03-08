CEO Bjorn Gulden announces a raft of changes at the top and slashes the sports brand’s dividend, but it's still not clear what the company will do with $1.3bn of unsold Yeezy gear
A policy that would make it all but impossible for asylum-seekers to claim refuge doesn’t reflect well on Britain, which has benefited enormously from migration
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
The role of the squeaky wheel in Renault and Nissan’s alliance looks to be changing in a remarkable example of what a difference a year makes.
A year ago on March 8, Renault share price hit rock bottom in a rout triggered by the invasion of Ukraine. Fitch Ratings was sounding the alarm about the carmaker’s exposure to Russia, then it’s No 2 market after France. Within weeks, Renault made a costly exit...
Renault in credit rating U-turn as Nissan stalls
French carmaker gets rating upgrade and outlook boost, but S&P Global Ratings cut Japanese group to junk
