Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) says a 16-month fight by two rival miners to gain control of the company risks the future of its operations.
The takeover battle between Impala Platinum (Implats) and Northam Platinum, which started in November 2021, has resulted in a “difficult operating environment”, RBPlat said in a statement on Wednesday. While Impala is its biggest shareholder with a 40.71% stake, its pathway to gaining control has been frustrated by Northam, which holds almost 35%...
RBPlat says drawn-out takeover battle is taking a toll
It has engaged CEO Steve Phiri and COO Neil Carr to extend their stay at the miner
