Kasper Rorsted's tenure marred by profit warnings, a consumer boycott in China and firm's break-up with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West
A policy that would make it all but impossible for asylum-seekers to claim refuge doesn’t reflect well on Britain, which has benefited enormously from migration
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
Adidas will pay former CEO Kasper Rorsted about €16m as part of a termination agreement after he was ousted following months of turmoil at the German sneaker brand.
The payout includes €12m as severance, €3.6m as compensation for a non-compete clause over the coming 18 months and another €300,000 to cover Rorsted’s contract for the period from November 12 to December 31 of last year, according to the company’s 2022 annual report...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Former Adidas boss Rorsted paid €16m for stepping down
Kasper Rorsted's tenure marred by profit warnings, a consumer boycott in China and firm's break-up with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West
Adidas will pay former CEO Kasper Rorsted about €16m as part of a termination agreement after he was ousted following months of turmoil at the German sneaker brand.
The payout includes €12m as severance, €3.6m as compensation for a non-compete clause over the coming 18 months and another €300,000 to cover Rorsted’s contract for the period from November 12 to December 31 of last year, according to the company’s 2022 annual report...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.