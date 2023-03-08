News

Adidas’s new boss takes the broom to management

CEO Bjorn Gulden announces a raft of changes at the top and slashes the sports brand’s dividend, but it's still not clear what the company will do with $1.3bn of unsold Yeezy gear

08 March 2023 - 18:40 Tim Loh

Adidas slashed its dividend and shook up its management as new CEO Bjorn Gulden tries to turn about the crisis-beset German sports brand.

Despite vowing to speed up decision-making, Gulden held off on the biggest question investors are asking of the German sportswear company: What will it do with $1.3bn worth of unsold Yeezy gear?..

