CEO Bjorn Gulden announces a raft of changes at the top and slashes the sports brand’s dividend, but it's still not clear what the company will do with $1.3bn of unsold Yeezy gear
A policy that would make it all but impossible for asylum-seekers to claim refuge doesn’t reflect well on Britain, which has benefited enormously from migration
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
Adidas slashed its dividend and shook up its management as new CEO Bjorn Gulden tries to turn about the crisis-beset German sports brand.
Despite vowing to speed up decision-making, Gulden held off on the biggest question investors are asking of the German sportswear company: What will it do with $1.3bn worth of unsold Yeezy gear?..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Adidas’s new boss takes the broom to management
CEO Bjorn Gulden announces a raft of changes at the top and slashes the sports brand’s dividend, but it's still not clear what the company will do with $1.3bn of unsold Yeezy gear
Adidas slashed its dividend and shook up its management as new CEO Bjorn Gulden tries to turn about the crisis-beset German sports brand.
Despite vowing to speed up decision-making, Gulden held off on the biggest question investors are asking of the German sportswear company: What will it do with $1.3bn worth of unsold Yeezy gear?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.