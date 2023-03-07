News

Tesla and GM follow shareholders in eyeing lithium miners

Carmakers stalk mining conferences in an effort to secure supply as EV demand grows

07 March 2023 - 16:21 Geoffrey Morgan and Esha Dey

As carmakers seek stakes in lithium miners to lock in supplies for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, they are following a path already forged by their shareholders.

Take Tesla, which is reportedly interested in buying Toronto-listed Sigma Lithium. If Tesla succeeds, it would follow prominent funds including Manulife Financial, 1832 Asset Management, Maven Securities, DZ Bank and several others that have been snapping up Sigma shares, even as they cut exposure to the EV maker...

