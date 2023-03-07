News

Germany poised to ban Huawei and ZTE parts from 5G network

Berlin rolls back Merkel-era compromise on Chinese tech in fifth-generation wireless network

07 March 2023 - 18:28 Agatha Cantrill and Arne Delfs

Germany plans to ban some Chinese components in the country’s fifth-generation wireless network, the Zeit newspaper reported, as heightened geopolitical tensions push legislators to unwind an Angela Merkel-era compromise.

Operators will be banned from using certain parts produced by Huawei Technologies and ZTE, Zeit said, citing unidentified people in the government. ..

