The state-owned power utility said in January it would increase output from six struggling facilities by the end of March
A policy that would make it all but impossible for asylum-seekers to claim refuge doesn’t reflect well on Britain, which has benefited enormously from migration
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
Washington — Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the US central bank would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes and send borrowing costs higher than previously thought if economic data warrants such action.
“Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go and is likely to be bumpy,” Powell said in prepared testimony before the Senate banking committee...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Fed’s Powell hints at a more hawkish monetary policy if needed
US stocks fall during the Federal Reserve chair’s testimony as traders increase bets of a 50 bps rate hike in March
Washington — Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the US central bank would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes and send borrowing costs higher than previously thought if economic data warrants such action.
“Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go and is likely to be bumpy,” Powell said in prepared testimony before the Senate banking committee...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.