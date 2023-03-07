News

Fed’s Powell hints at a more hawkish monetary policy if needed

US stocks fall during the Federal Reserve chair’s testimony as traders increase bets of a 50 bps rate hike in March

BL Premium
07 March 2023 - 17:59 Craig Torres

Washington — Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the US central bank would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes and send borrowing costs higher than previously thought if economic data warrants such action.

“Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go and is likely to be bumpy,” Powell said in prepared testimony before the Senate banking committee...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.