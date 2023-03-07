News

Eskom admits it will miss power output targets at coal plants

The state-owned power utility said in January it would increase output from six struggling facilities by the end of March

07 March 2023 - 20:23 Paul Burkhardt, Prinesha Naidoo and Antony Sguazzin

Eskom will miss a target to boost output from struggling coal-fired plants by the end of March, highlighting the poor state of equipment whose viability is being reviewed by German energy consultants.

The state-owned power utility, which is subjecting the country to its worst-ever electricity outages, told MPs in January it planned to increase production from six struggling facilities by 1,862MW by the end of March. That would be enough to meet the needs of Cape Town, where peak demand in winter is 1,800MW...

