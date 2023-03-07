Anti-coal protesters target Gwede Mantashe

Environmental activists disrupted a speech by the mineral resources and energy minister to protest against the country’s use of coal
Environmental activists disrupted a speech by mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe to protest against the country’s use of coal to generate electricity, a practice they said was worsening power shortages and corruption.
SA burns the dirtiest fossil fuel to produce more than 80% of its electricity. The government has committed to transition to cleaner sources of power, but Mantashe stands accused of frustrating the process...
