A female employee filed a complaint against the boss of Britain’s most influential business lobby group CBI
Even as online and in-store shopping comes into balance, the discount sector looks best placed
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
The Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) director-general, Tony Danker, has stepped aside from the role while an independent probe into his workplace conduct is carried out.
The CBI, Britain’s most influential business lobby group, said it had been made aware of an allegation regarding Danker’s alleged conduct in January. After an investigation, the organisation said it determined the issue did not require disciplinary action. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
UK business lobby head Tony Danker steps aside amid misconduct allegations
A female employee filed a complaint against the boss of Britain’s most influential business lobby group CBI
The Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) director-general, Tony Danker, has stepped aside from the role while an independent probe into his workplace conduct is carried out.
The CBI, Britain’s most influential business lobby group, said it had been made aware of an allegation regarding Danker’s alleged conduct in January. After an investigation, the organisation said it determined the issue did not require disciplinary action. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.