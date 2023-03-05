News

Temu aims to take Shein’s fast-fashion crown

The shopping platform wants to report at least one day of gross merchandise value that tops its rival’s in North America by September 1

06 March 2023 - 10:42 Agency Staff

It took Shein a decade to catch up to Inditex’s Zara as the world’s top fast-fashion retailer. Now, a new online upstart wants to surpass Shein — at least on one important measure — within a year.

Temu, a shopping platform owned by Chinese e-commerce heavyweight PDD Holdings, set a lofty sales target for its North American business last month: report at least a single day of gross merchandise value (GMV) that tops Shein’s between now and September 1, to mark the anniversary of its entry into the US market, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak publicly.  ..

