A noticeably higher proportion of women than men would like to work but don’t have a job, a global disparity that has barely budged in a new index dating back in 2005.
The so-called gender gap revealed by the gauge shows 15% of female working-age would-be employees in that category, compared with 10.5% for their male counterparts, according to a report by the International Labor Organization published on Monday...
ILO report shows disparities in wages for men and women
Gender imbalances in access to employment and working conditions are greater than previously thought, the report shows
