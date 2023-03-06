News

ILO report shows disparities in wages for men and women

Gender imbalances in access to employment and working conditions are greater than previously thought, the report shows

BL Premium
06 March 2023 - 17:19 Craig Stirling

A noticeably higher proportion of women than men would like to work but don’t have a job, a global disparity that has barely budged in a new index dating back in 2005. 

The so-called gender gap revealed by the gauge shows 15% of female working-age would-be employees in that category, compared with 10.5% for their male counterparts, according to a report by the International Labor Organization published on Monday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.