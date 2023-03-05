News

Estonian leader Kaja Kallas fends off far-right challenge with landslide win

The prime minister became popular at home and abroad for her unwavering support for Ukraine

BL Premium
06 March 2023 - 17:31 Ott Tammik

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas scored a commanding election victory as she fended off a challenge from a far-right party that targeted her support for Ukraine and soaring inflation. 

Kallas’s Reform party took 31.2% of the vote, according to a preliminary count by the Estonian Electoral Commission. The nationalist EKRE party was behind with 16.1%, while the Centre party of former premier Juri Ratas came third with 15.3%. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.