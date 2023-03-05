A female employee filed a complaint against the boss of Britain’s most influential business lobby group CBI
Estonian leader Kaja Kallas fends off far-right challenge with landslide win
The prime minister became popular at home and abroad for her unwavering support for Ukraine
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas scored a commanding election victory as she fended off a challenge from a far-right party that targeted her support for Ukraine and soaring inflation.
Kallas’s Reform party took 31.2% of the vote, according to a preliminary count by the Estonian Electoral Commission. The nationalist EKRE party was behind with 16.1%, while the Centre party of former premier Juri Ratas came third with 15.3%. ..
