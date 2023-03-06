Staffers are stationed at adjustable standing desks in circular pods meant to encourage traders and salespeople to talk and work together more
Even as online and in-store shopping comes into balance, the discount sector looks best placed
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel has been appointed as an MP, giving President Cyril Ramaphosa more flexibility when it comes to revamping his executive.
Under SA law, the president can name two people who are not MPs to his cabinet. Those positions were occupied by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, who was made an MP last week, and Patel, who was sworn in on Monday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ebrahim Patel to be sworn in as MP before cabinet reshuffle
The trade, industry and competition minister’s appointment gives the president more flexibility when it comes to revamping his executive
Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel has been appointed as an MP, giving President Cyril Ramaphosa more flexibility when it comes to revamping his executive.
Under SA law, the president can name two people who are not MPs to his cabinet. Those positions were occupied by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, who was made an MP last week, and Patel, who was sworn in on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.