News

Ebrahim Patel sworn in as MP before cabinet reshuffle

The trade, industry & competition minister’s appointment gives the president more flexibility when it comes to revamping his executive

BL Premium
06 March 2023 - 12:17 S’thembile Cele
UPDATED 06 March 2023 - 17:00

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has been appointed as an MP, giving President Cyril Ramaphosa more flexibility when it comes to revamping his executive.

Under SA law, the president can name two people who are not MPs to his cabinet. Those positions were occupied by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, who was made an MP last week, and Patel, who was sworn in on Monday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.