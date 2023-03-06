Credit Suisse loses big backer as Harris Associates sells entire stake

Harris Associates was the biggest shareholder in Credit Suisse for many years
Harris Associates stock picker David Herro sold the firm’s entire stake in Credit Suisse , ending ties with the bank after about two decades of ownership and piling further pressure on the troubled Swiss lender’s leadership.
The investment was exited over the past three to four months, Herro, chief investment officer for international equities at Harris Associates, said in an email. The Financial Times reported the sell-down earlier...
