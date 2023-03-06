A female employee filed a complaint against the boss of Britain’s most influential business lobby group CBI
Citigroup is building a new trading floor in Paris as the Wall Street giant prepares to nearly double its staff in the French city.
The new floor in its existing building — located steps from the Avenue des Champs-Élysées and the Arc de Triomphe — will help Citigroup increase staffing for its trading division to 250 in the coming years, up from 130 currently, said Fabio Lisanti, head of the bank’s trading business across Europe, excluding the UK. The new floor is set to include at least 85 desks. ..
Citigroup set to double staff in Paris
Staffers are stationed at adjustable standing desks in circular pods meant to encourage traders and salespeople to talk and work together more
