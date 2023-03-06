News

Chinese brainstorm fresh and quirky ideas

Topics include reinventing the weekend and free education as an incentive for parents to have more children

06 March 2023 - 16:02 Low De Wei

Thousands of delegates have descended on China’s most important political gathering this week to vie for the Beijing government’s ear on unusual proposals, ranging from reinventing the weekend to free education as an incentive for parents to have more children.

Many of the quirkier or more elevated proposals are unlikely to become law, but they serve as an opportunity for attendees to go beyond their rubber-stamp duties and offer their own solutions to China’s socioeconomic issues. ..

