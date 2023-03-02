The developed world has a moral and ethical responsibility to help fund the adoption of green hydrogen, says Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, head of the presidency’s infrastructure office
Even as online and in-store shopping comes into balance, the discount sector looks best placed
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
Rich nations have an obligation to fund SA’s development of green hydrogen as part of a global effort to decarbonise, according to the presidency’s infrastructure chief.
The most industrialised nation on the continent that depends on coal to generate 80% of its electricity has plans to attract as much as $250bn (R4.5-trillion) into green hydrogen, an emerging technology used to split water using renewable energy...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rich nations should fund green hydrogen, SA says
The developed world has a moral and ethical responsibility to help fund the adoption of green hydrogen, says Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, head of the presidency’s infrastructure office
Rich nations have an obligation to fund SA’s development of green hydrogen as part of a global effort to decarbonise, according to the presidency’s infrastructure chief.
The most industrialised nation on the continent that depends on coal to generate 80% of its electricity has plans to attract as much as $250bn (R4.5-trillion) into green hydrogen, an emerging technology used to split water using renewable energy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.