Lender ramps up bid to win client money after huge outflows
Even as online and in-store shopping comes into balance, the discount sector looks best placed
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
Zurich-based lender Credit Suisse is escalating efforts to win back clients with deposit rates much higher than rivals as a run of senior banker departures adds urgency to its campaign to recoup assets.
After unprecedented outflows in the fourth quarter, the lender has raised three-month rates to as much as about 6.5% for new money of $5m and above in Asia, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Credit Suisse outbids rivals for wealthy clients
Zurich-based lender Credit Suisse is escalating efforts to win back clients with deposit rates much higher than rivals as a run of senior banker departures adds urgency to its campaign to recoup assets.
After unprecedented outflows in the fourth quarter, the lender has raised three-month rates to as much as about 6.5% for new money of $5m and above in Asia, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.