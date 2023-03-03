Figures released earlier this week showed that Japan’s births for 2022 were lower than at any other point since records began in 1899
Japan’s ruling party faced backlash from opposition legislators and the public this week after reports surfaced that it was mulling a plan to forgive student debt for those who have a child.
A panel of the Liberal Democratic Party, which has dominated Japanese politics since World War 2, said on Thursday that they might include the suggestion in a broader proposal aimed at reducing the financial burden from education. The plan is being crafted by the LDP’s research commission for education rebuilding, Jiji Press reported...
Want your student debt cleared in Japan? Have a baby
