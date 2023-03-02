Turnout in Nigeria’s presidential election lowest on record

Less than half of Turkey’s electorate is expected to vote in favour of Erdogan’s AK Party and nationalist allies, according to recent polling
Turnout in Nigeria’s presidential election was the lowest on record — with fewer than three out of 10 people who registered and collected voting cards casting their ballots.
There had been optimism ahead of the February 25 vote — won by the ruling party’s Bola Tinubu — that the contest would reverse a steady decline in participation in the West African country’s recent polls. In the run-up to the election, in which for the first time three candidates campaigned with a credible shot at victory, the voter roll swelled by more than 9-million. About 87.2-million Nigerians were eligible to vote...
