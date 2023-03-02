News

Tough Turkish poll faces Erdogan, but opposition is failing to capitalise

Less than half of Turkey’s electorate is expected to vote in favour of Erdogan’s AK Party and nationalist allies, according to recent polling

03 March 2023 - 14:27 Firat Kozok and Selcan Hacaoglu

Turkey’s opposition bloc is no closer to naming a candidate to contest President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and risks blowing a rare chance to dent his dominance at elections in less than three months.

Leaders of the six-party opposition are meeting again on Thursday and will seek to break the impasse after months of internal conflict have prevented them from agreeing on a joint candidate, people familiar with the matter said. ..

