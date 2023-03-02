For Kraft Heinz, 80% of its products did not meet health standards across three sampled markets, with its entire sample in Mexico failing to make the grade
German phone company’s Tim Hoettges aims to recoup losses on the telecom holding
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
A manganese mining company to which sanctioned Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg is linked helped pay for the electoral conference held by the ANC in December.
United Manganese of Kalahari, in which Vekselberg is an investor alongside the ANC’s investment company Chancellor House, paid R15m to the Johannesburg Expo Centre, where the conference was held. President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term at gathering. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Russia-linked firm donated R15m to ANC’s electoral conference
United Manganese of Kalahari, of which Viktor Vekselberg is an investor, is the joint biggest donor to the party in the quarter ending December
A manganese mining company to which sanctioned Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg is linked helped pay for the electoral conference held by the ANC in December.
United Manganese of Kalahari, in which Vekselberg is an investor alongside the ANC’s investment company Chancellor House, paid R15m to the Johannesburg Expo Centre, where the conference was held. President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term at gathering. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.