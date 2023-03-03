The offering includes three sustainability performance targets, with the first two focused on reduction of emissions while the third specifies total use of recycled gold and silver by 2025
German phone company’s Tim Hoettges aims to recoup losses on the telecom holding
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
The world of ethical debt has reached the high-street jewellery market. Denmark’s Pandora is offering a sustainability-linked bond that includes a target to use 100% recycled silver and gold by 2025.
The jewellery maker is selling a debut €500m (R9.6bn) sustainability-linked bond with a five-year maturity, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorised to speak about it...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Pandora offers sustainability-linked bond that includes using 100% recycled silver and gold
The offering includes three sustainability performance targets, with the first two focused on reduction of emissions while the third specifies total use of recycled gold and silver by 2025
The world of ethical debt has reached the high-street jewellery market. Denmark’s Pandora is offering a sustainability-linked bond that includes a target to use 100% recycled silver and gold by 2025.
The jewellery maker is selling a debut €500m (R9.6bn) sustainability-linked bond with a five-year maturity, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorised to speak about it...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.