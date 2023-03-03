News

Pandora offers sustainability-linked bond that includes using 100% recycled silver and gold

The offering includes three sustainability performance targets, with the first two focused on reduction of emissions while the third specifies total use of recycled gold and silver by 2025

03 March 2023 - 14:50 Colin Keatinge and Leo Laikola

The world of ethical debt has reached the high-street jewellery market. Denmark’s Pandora is offering a sustainability-linked bond that includes a target to use 100% recycled silver and gold by 2025.

The jewellery maker is selling a debut €500m (R9.6bn) sustainability-linked bond with a five-year maturity, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorised to speak about it...

