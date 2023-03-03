For Kraft Heinz, 80% of its products did not meet health standards across three sampled markets, with its entire sample in Mexico failing to make the grade
German phone company’s Tim Hoettges aims to recoup losses on the telecom holding
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
The bulk of food and drinks sold by four out of five global producers across three major markets are unhealthy, according to a survey, with Kraft Heinz faring the worst.
The analysis conducted by the World Action on Salt, Sugar & Health, a nongovernmental organisation (NGO), selected 2,346 products sold by Danone, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, Nestle and Unilever..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most of the food sold by five producers is unhealthy, research shows
For Kraft Heinz, 80% of its products did not meet health standards across three sampled markets, with its entire sample in Mexico failing to make the grade
The bulk of food and drinks sold by four out of five global producers across three major markets are unhealthy, according to a survey, with Kraft Heinz faring the worst.
The analysis conducted by the World Action on Salt, Sugar & Health, a nongovernmental organisation (NGO), selected 2,346 products sold by Danone, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, Nestle and Unilever..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.