Most of the food sold by five producers is unhealthy, research shows

For Kraft Heinz, 80% of its products did not meet health standards across three sampled markets, with its entire sample in Mexico failing to make the grade

03 March 2023 - 09:52 Dasha Afanasieva

The bulk of food and drinks sold by four out of five global producers across three major markets are unhealthy, according to a survey, with Kraft Heinz faring the worst.

The analysis conducted by the World Action on Salt, Sugar & Health, a nongovernmental organisation (NGO), selected 2,346 products sold by Danone, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, Nestle and Unilever..

