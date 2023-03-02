Tata Power, Reliance among bidders for solar panel incentives in India

The financial assistance is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to turn the nation into a manufacturing powerhouse
Solar module makers including Reliance Industries and Tata Power are among bidders for 195-billion rupees ($2.4bn) in financial incentives that India is offering to expand domestic manufacturing and curb panel imports from dominant producer China.
Others showing interest include US firm First Solar and Indian companies JSW Energy, Avaada Group and ReNew Energy Global, according to the renewable energy ministry. It said 11 companies entered the bidding, though the embattled Adani Group, one of the country’s largest solar panel makers, did not join in...
