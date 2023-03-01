Reckitt expects improved profit in 2023

Gender balance leads to better corporate governance, the ratings agency finds
Reckitt Benckiser Group forecast profitability may show slight improvement this year even as the Strepsils maker passes on sharply higher costs to consumers.
The adjusted operating margin widened to 23.8% in 2022, just ahead of analysts’ estimates. Profitability should be in line with or slightly above 2022 levels in 2023 when excluding a boost from its US infant nutrition business, Reckitt said on Wednesday. ..
