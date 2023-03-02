Move to rein in soaring inflation comes as the country works to resume a $6.5bn IMF bailout
Pakistan’s central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate to 20% to rein in soaring inflation that it expects to quicken further as the country works to resume a $6.5bn International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.
State Bank of Pakistan’s monetary policy committee increased the target rate by 300 basis points (bps) from 17%, the central bank said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The move was seen by 6 of 38 economists, most of whom expected a 200 bps hike. The current 20% is the highest since June 1997 when the central bank used a different benchmark, according to data compiled by Bloomberg...
Pakistan hikes interest rate to highest in 26 years
