Bola Tinubu’s victory in Nigeria’s hard-fought presidential elections caps a three-decade political career during which he was lauded by allies for his management of the nation’s economic hub but also linked to corruption.
The ruling All Progressives Congress candidate saw off challenges from Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party’s Peter Obi to win the February 25 race to succeed Muhammadu Buhari. The vote was marred by glitches and allegations that the process was flawed, with the outcome likely to be challenged in court. ..
Nigeria’s new leader faces a mountain of challenges
