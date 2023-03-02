Gender balance leads to better corporate governance, the ratings agency finds
Input cost inflation force manufacturers to book large inventory writedowns
Antitrust chief says plans are needed as legislative processes will always be slower than market developments
Companies that have more women at board level tend to have higher creditworthiness, according to new findings by Moody’s Investors Service.
Having more gender-balanced leadership typically leads to better corporate governance, which supports credit quality, the ratings agency said in a global gender report published on Wednesday. The correlation however varies between different regions, Moody’s said. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Companies with women on boards more creditworthy, says Moody’s
Gender balance leads to better corporate governance, the ratings agency finds
Companies that have more women at board level tend to have higher creditworthiness, according to new findings by Moody’s Investors Service.
Having more gender-balanced leadership typically leads to better corporate governance, which supports credit quality, the ratings agency said in a global gender report published on Wednesday. The correlation however varies between different regions, Moody’s said. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.