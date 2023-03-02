The province aims to add as much as 750MW of supply by 2025 and to reach 5,700MW by 2035
Input cost inflation force manufacturers to book large inventory writedowns
Though cut off from crucial software upgrades and upkeep, Russia’s carriers continue to operate Airbus and Boeing jets as they turn to workarounds to keep their fleets airborne
The DA plans to facilitate the construction of almost 6GW of power generation capacity to counter nationwide electricity shortages and bolster the regional economy.
The Western Cape aims to add as much as 750MW of supply by 2025 and to reach 5,700MW by 2035, premier Alan Winde, a member of the DA, said in an interview on Wednesday. That should be sufficient to meet demand as the provincial economy expands. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Alan Winde has big power plans for Western Cape, after De Ruyter’s warning
The province aims to add as much as 750MW of supply by 2025 and to reach 5,700MW by 2035
The DA plans to facilitate the construction of almost 6GW of power generation capacity to counter nationwide electricity shortages and bolster the regional economy.
The Western Cape aims to add as much as 750MW of supply by 2025 and to reach 5,700MW by 2035, premier Alan Winde, a member of the DA, said in an interview on Wednesday. That should be sufficient to meet demand as the provincial economy expands. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.