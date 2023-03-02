The province aims to add as much as 750MW of supply by 2025 and to reach 5,700MW by 2035
Input cost inflation force manufacturers to book large inventory writedowns
Though cut off from crucial software upgrades and upkeep, Russia’s carriers continue to operate Airbus and Boeing jets as they turn to workarounds to keep their fleets airborne
AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, reported its first volume decline since the early days of the pandemic and gave an earnings growth forecast for 2023 that leaves room to disappoint investors.
The brewer of Budweiser and Stella Artois said on Thursday that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) should rise 4%-8% on an adjusted basis this year. Analysts are expecting a gain of 7.6%. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
AB InBev faces first volume decline since pandemic’s early days
The world’s largest brewer reported Q4 profit growth just ahead of estimates, but its unexpected volume decline and 2023 growth forecast disappoint
AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, reported its first volume decline since the early days of the pandemic and gave an earnings growth forecast for 2023 that leaves room to disappoint investors.
The brewer of Budweiser and Stella Artois said on Thursday that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) should rise 4%-8% on an adjusted basis this year. Analysts are expecting a gain of 7.6%. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.