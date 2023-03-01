Charity alleges video sharing website contravenes Britain’s Children’s Code
Don’t tar all outsourcing sectors with the same brush
Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Alphabet’s YouTube faces a complaint to the UK’s data protection body over allegations it gathers data on children unlawfully in breach of new rules to protect them online.
The Information Commissioner’s Office said it would consider the complaint from a charity group that alleges the video sharing website violates the UK’s Children’s Code of 2020...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
YouTube accused of unlawfully gathering data on youngsters in UK
Charity alleges video sharing website contravenes Britain’s Children’s Code
Alphabet’s YouTube faces a complaint to the UK’s data protection body over allegations it gathers data on children unlawfully in breach of new rules to protect them online.
The Information Commissioner’s Office said it would consider the complaint from a charity group that alleges the video sharing website violates the UK’s Children’s Code of 2020...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.