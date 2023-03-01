Forecasts might result in lower crop production and higher food prices
Chris Martin knew he needed a bigger car as the birth of his fourth child approached, but he and his wife were already $14,000 underwater on their two vehicles.
So the couple proposed an unusual two-for-one deal with an Atlanta-area auto dealer in 2020: trading in both of their vehicles so they could afford a three-row Ford Explorer. Their total loan after factoring in negative equity, a service contract, fees and other costs ballooned to $66,000 on the $49,000 Explorer...
Trapped by rising car debt
With car prices climbing, consumers in the US are finding it difficult to pay off their vehicles
