Meta Platforms is wrong to say its $725m settlement of a lawsuit claiming Facebook illegally shared user data with a controversial research firm protects it from similar claims brought by New Mexico, attorneys for the US state said.
Meta resolved the case with Cambridge Analytica in 2022, in what lawyers representing Facebook users said was the largest recovery ever in a data privacy class action. But in a surprise move on Tuesday Meta told New Mexico that the agreement arrived at in federal court in San Francisco “will extinguish” a similar lawsuit the southwestern state has filed...
Meta ‘not off the hook’ for sharing data
Lawsuit in New Mexico does not fall away because of a similar case resolved in San Francisco, lawyers say
