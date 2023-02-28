Karpowership denies it is corrupt and wants retraction from De Ruyter

Turkish company rejects ‘any allegations of impropriety on its part’ and insinuations of graft
Karpowership, the Turkish company seeking to supply power to SA, says it will demand a retraction from former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, because he had inferred the firm was corrupt.
The company, which generates electricity from ship-mounted, gas-fired power plants, in 2021 won about 60% of an emergency tender seeking to secure 2,000MW of power to ease shortages that have plagued SA for almost 15 years. Court challenges from rival bidders and environmentalists and a yet-to-be resolved delay in getting Eskom, the national power utility, to sign a power-purchase agreement have stalled the deal...
