Early onset of hot weather has already pushed electricity demand to near-record levels and poses a serious risk to the country’s crucial wheat crop
India will face hotter weather over the coming months, stoking concern about a repeat of the intense heatwave in 2022 that risks damaging crops and further straining the country’s power network.
The weather office expects an enhanced probability of heatwaves in most parts of the country during the three months ending May 31, according to SC Bhan, a senior scientist at India’s meteorological department. ..
India braces for repeat of last year’s intense heatwave
