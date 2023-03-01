The rule was lifted at midnight, more than two years after it was first imposed
Hong Kong just ended of one of the world’s longest mask mandates. Yet that’s produced little visible change, with most people appearing to wear masks in the streets and on public transportation on Wednesday.
The rule, which made face coverings mandatory in all public places and violators risked a minimum HK$5,000 ($634) fine, was lifted at midnight, more than two years after it was first imposed. The move was announced by the city’s leader, John Lee, on Tuesday...
Hong Kong’s mask mandate ends but residents keep them on
